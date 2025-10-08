St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Gains National Recognition

By Joey Hudson / Asst. News Director

SARTELL, MN – St. Cloud Financial Credit Union (SCFCU) has been named one of the 30 Fastest Growing Companies of 2025 by The Silicon Review, a national business and technology publication.

The recognition highlights organizations driving innovation and leadership across the country.

SCFCU President and CEO Jed Meyer says the credit union’s growth stems from combining technology with genuine human connection, creating a banking experience that prioritizes people.

Founded in 1930, SCFCU serves more than 27,000 members and operates branches in St. Cloud, Sartell, Sauk Rapids, Becker, and Albertville.