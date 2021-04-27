St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Names New Chief Financial Officer

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Financial Credit Union will be welcoming a new Chief Financial Officer as Mel Tody prepares for a future retirement.

Sheloa Fieldseth will take the position with more than 20 years of executive banking experience with finance and leadership expertise.

Jed Meyer, the St. Cloud Financial Credit Union President and CEO says, “with her progressive experience and passion for operational excellence, she will help us advance our organization, as well as our mission to make a meaningful difference for members and the communities we serve”.

As Chief Financial Officer, Fieldseth will be accountable for the overall financial strategy and performance of the credit union.