St. Cloud Fire Department Had Busy Weekend

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Fire Department had a busy weekend responding to two critical incidents over the weekend.

The first incident occurred early Friday morning at St. Cloud Technical Highschool. The high winds blew open a roof access door and a fitting for the sprinkler system froze and broke, setting off the sprinkler system. The fire department shut off the sprinkler system. There was water damage on the south side of the building from the second floor down to the basement. There is no damage estimate at this time.

The second incident of weekend happened early Saturday morning. St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a call about a vehicle that crashed through a tire pump and privacy fence. The car was engulfed in flames however there was no one in the vehicle. The fire department reported $8,000 of damages around the scene.