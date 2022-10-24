St. Cloud Fire Department Responds to Large Grass Fire Near Hester Park

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a large grass fire near Hester Park in St. Cloud Sunday.

Google Maps

Officials say the fire located at 101 8th Ave North was around 25 by 2 feet in an alley along a fence line in a residential neighborhood near many buildings and electrical lines. They note fire spread quickly due windy conditions but firefighters put it out quickly before it could do damage.

Officials at the fire department say there was no damage to any people, buildings or utilities. The fire will remain under investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshal.