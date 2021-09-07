St. Cloud Fire Department Welcomes New Chief

Nyah Adams / News Director

After a nationwide search, the hunt is finally over for a new Fire Chief to lead the St. Cloud Fire Department.

Matthew Love

Mayor Dave Kleis says, Matthew Love of Fort Meyers Beach will replace interim Fire Chief Bill Mund December 6th 2021.

Chief Love is highly qualified service fire leader; He holds a Master of Science Degree in Leadership with an emphasis in Disaster Preparedness and Associate Degree’s in Fire Science Technology and in Wildland Fire Science.

Chief Love was selected in 2019 as the Fire Chief of the year.