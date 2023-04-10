St. Cloud Fire Injures One, Causes $176,000 In Damages

By Alexander Fern / News Director

A fire on Sunday night injured one, and left $175,800 in damages in St. Cloud.

745 33rd St. South (Google Images)

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to unit 13 of 745 33rd Street South in response to a structure fire.

When the fire department arrived, smoke and fire was billowing out of the front door, and the garage that was attached to the structure. The fire was rapidly attacked and the residence was investigated to see if there were any victims.

Later in the event, one occupant was taken by the Mayo Ambulance to treat their non-life threatening burn injuries, and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation by the Fire Marshall.