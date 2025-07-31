St. Cloud Hospital Ranked #2 In Minnesota

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The 2025-26 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals was released and named CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital as one of the best in Minnesota. The St. Cloud Hospital moved up from third, named second in the state of Minnesota. The hospital was recognized as high performing in four adult specialties and 19 procedures and conditions. More information about CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital, including high ranking specialties and conditions can be found at this link, U.S. News profile for St. Cloud Hospital.