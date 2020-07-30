St. Cloud Hospital Recognized as a “Best Hospital”

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

U.S. News & World Report ranked CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital as one of the top hospitals in the nation for Cardiology & Heart surgery and Pulmonology & Lung surgery.

The hospital now ranks in the top 50 hospitals in the nation. The St. Cloud Hospital ranks in the top 3 hospitals in Minnesota behind behind Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis.

The U.S. News & World Report ranks over 5000 hospitals in different categories. Six specialties were specifically called out as being “high performing” at the St. Cloud Hospital. Those including gastroenterology & GI surgery, geriatrics, nephrology, neurology & neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.

CentraCare Chief Operating Officer and St. Cloud Hospital President Craig Broman said CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital is pleased to receive this recognition on behalf of the dedicated physicians and employees who serve their patients and communities every day.

Broman adds that the U.S. News and World Report hospital rankings is an affirmation of CentraCare’s commitment to quality and safety standards and exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. They are committed to a journey of continuous improvement and superior performance.