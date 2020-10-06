St. Cloud Man Arrested After Alleged Knife Attack

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police responded to a knife complaint in north St. Cloud on Monday night.

Officers responded to a call just before 9 p.m. in the 1200 Block of Breckenridge Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old victim who received multiple knife wounds from another man after a verbal dispute.

The suspect fled the scene by vehicle and officers were able to locate and preform a traffic stop in a parking lot in the 800 Block of 2nd Street North.

The suspect was taken to Stearns County Jail and was identified as 58-year-old Victor Conner of St. Cloud.

Conner is held for court on charges related to the aggravated assault with a knife.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.