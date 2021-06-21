St. Cloud Man Arrested After Downtown Shooting Early Sunday

By Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting at a large fight in downtown St. Cloud early Sunday morning. The suspect is Antwon Lusion Jenkins of St. Cloud who police say fired multiple rounds towards the parking ramp that left one victim injured.

A 17-year-old teenage boy was found by police inside the parking ramp who was shot in the arm and foot. He was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated and eventually released.

Antwon Lusion Jennkins

Jenkins was taken into custody and taken to Stearns County Jail where he’s being held on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The St. Cloud Police say the shooting and fight situation remains an active investigation.