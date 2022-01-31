St. Cloud Man Arrested After Multiple Reports of Shooting Incidents Last Weekend

By: Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud police arrested 37-year-old Evan James Fasthorse early Monday morning after he was allegedly involved in a string of shooting incidents this past weekend.

On Saturday, a report was made to police describing a man in a moving vehicle firing a handgun into the air near the 600 block of 5th Street South.

On Sunday, another report was filed that a similar looking man had fired a gun inside an apartment building on the 700 Block of 9th Avenue South. The man than left the apartment in the same vehicle described the previous day.

The police investigation identified the man as 37-year-old Evan Fasthorse. He has a significant criminal record that dates back to 2003 in Minnesota.

With help from the local S.W.A.T. unit St. Cloud police conducted a search warrant just before 7 a.m. Monday morning.

Fasthorse was taken into custody without any incident and is being held at the Stearns County Jail on new charges and an outstanding warrant.