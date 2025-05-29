St. Cloud Man Arrested In Minneapolis Shooting

Brian Moos / News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting back in February. Bernard Bowens, from St. Cloud, has been taken into custody after he allegedly shot two people in Minneapolis.

The shooting killed Layson Davis, a 17-year-old from St. Cloud. The other victim was transported to St. Cloud hospital in critical condition. He was not named, but is a 19-year-old male from St. Joseph.

Bowens was taken to Benton County Jail, he is being held on outstanding warrants for second and third degree murder.

Two other individuals involved in the shooting, Olivia Sandra Williams and Quinton Lynell McNeal were arrested in early February.

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org