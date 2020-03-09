St. Cloud Man Arrested On Meth Charges

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force has arrested a St. Cloud man on charges related to sales of a controlled substance.

The Task Force announced the arrest of 43-year-old Thuong Huu Tran Nguyen after they discovered that he was suspected of selling methamphetamine throughout the Central Minnesota region.

Investigators were able to purchase methamphetamine from Nguyen on numerous occasions and also discovered methamphetamine, along with a gun, on him during a traffic stop in Sauk Rapids. Those discoveries led to a search warrant on Nguyen’s residence in Northeast St. Cloud where more methamphetamine and items related to the distribution of it were found.

Nguyen has been booked into the Stearns County Jail on charges for aggravated 1st degree sales of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen handgun, possession of a handgun without a permit, and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.