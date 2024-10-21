St. Cloud man hospitalized after crashing motorcycle without helmet

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

AVON TWP, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says a St. Cloud man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing his motorcycle without wearing a helmet.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 72-year-old Dennis Boeckermann, was riding eastbound on Interstate 94 in Avon Township, when his bike left the roadway and crashed.

Boeckermann was transported to St. Cloud Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The crash is under investigation.