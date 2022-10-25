St. Cloud Man in Custody After Allegedly Murdering a 28-Year-Old Woman

By Nyah Adams / News Director

A St. Cloud man is in custody after allegedly murdering a 28-year-old woman early Monday morning.

Image credit: Google maps

The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded to a report of a shooting in a parking lot near Andy’s Towing Company around 7:00 a.m..

When officers arrived they tried life saving measures on a 28-year-old woman from St. Cloud but failed. Her identity is not being released as the investigation continues.

Authorities say 26-year-old Micheal Jordan Carpenter of St. Cloud is in custody after he was taken in for questioning and a handgun was found.

Officers say that based on what is known at this time, the shooting was not a random incident.