St. Cloud man in custody for domestic assault

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department (SCPD) says a St. Cloud man is in custody regarding a domestic assault.

Around 3:15 p.m., on Saturday January 25, 2025, SCPD officers responded to a residence at 12th Avenue North.

Upon arrival, officers met with the female victm who lived at the residence. She had noticeable injuries, and identified the suspect as 22-year-old Demarcus Nolan Jr.

Officers say she was in a relationship with Nolan, and he had threatened to kill her and then himself.

Officers attempted to converse with Nolan, but he retreated further into the basement and began threatening to shoot himself.

The woman and her four children were evacuated and are OK.

After approximately two hours of negotiations, Nolan surrendered and was taken into custody with no further issues.

Nolan is being held at Stearns County Jail pending charges of multiple domestic-related offenses, threats of violence, 2nd-degree assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police

Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.