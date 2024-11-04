St. Cloud man in jail for possession of controlled substance, stolen property, ammunition

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says a St. Cloud man is in Benton County Jail after a search warrant.

On Friday, November 1, the task force executed a signed knock and search warrant at a house on 16th Avenue South East.

The search was in regards to an investigation of Methamphetamine distribution in the Central Minnesota Area.

During the search, investigators located suspected Methamphetamine, ammunition, and stolen property.

Based on the search, investigators arrested 40-year-old Anthony Leabch for 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Felony Possession of Stolen Property.

Leabch was also arrested for two counts of 1st Degree Sales of a Controlled Substance and is being held in Benton County Jail pending the sales charges.

No further information is available at this time.