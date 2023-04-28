St. Cloud Man Involved in Car Crash 

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

A crash at the intersection of 25th Ave No and Veterans Drive in St. Cloud, has left a man with injuries.

A Chevy Silverado being driven by a 72-year-old male from St. Cloud was traveling westbound on Veterans drive when the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency and lost consciousness.

The vehicle travelled off the roadway and crashed through a wooden fence on to a property on the southwest corner of that intersection before crashing into a detached garage causing extensive damage to the structure.

The driver was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the incident and no other vehicles were struck.