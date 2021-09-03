St. Cloud Man pinned against car

Max Steigauf / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a man pinned against a wall by a vehicle on East St. Germain Street last Sunday.

Police say upon arrival they found a 66-year-old man pinned up against the wall by a vehicle, and suffered major arm and leg injuries.

Deputies reported that a 41-year-old male was attempting to move a van inside a shop, when his foot slipped off the brake pedal and slid on to the accelerator. With little time to react the 66-year-old victim was pinned up against the wall the 41-year-old driver called 911.

The victim was brought to the hospital and was checked in with non-life-threatening injuries in what St. Cloud Police are labeling as an accidental incident.