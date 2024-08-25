St. Cloud man robs several thousands of dollars in pull tab money from Sartell BP

By Grace Jacobson / News Director

SARTELL, Minn. — A St. Cloud man is in Benton County Jail after he was suspected of robbing thousands of dollars in pull tab money from a Sartell convenience store.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25, the Sartell Police Department responded to an armed robbery call at the BP Convenience Store on 1st Street Northeast near the bridge.

Officers say 57-year-old David Lee Smallwood used a knife to demand the cash from employees and ended up getting away with “several thousands of dollars” from the store’s pull tab money.

Despite Smallwood’s attempts to mask his face and one of his license plates, officers matched his identity from camera footage from the other day.

Smallwood was arrested shortly after at a convenience store in Sauk Rapids where he was purchasing pull tabs.