St. Cloud Man Sentenced To More Than 27-Years For Kidnapping and Rape

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

A Stearns County District Court judge has sentenced 24-year-old Mohamed Hassan Abdi on one count of kidnapping and three other counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an October 2020 attack against a St. Cloud woman.

Judge Kris H. Davick-Halfen sentenced Abdi to prison for 27.5 years. Additionally, following the prison sentence he will serve a 10-year conditional release period and will have a predatory offender registration.

In December 2021 Abdi was found guilty of all four charges after his trial.

Davick-Halfen found Abdi guilty of several aggravating factors involved during the crimes including threats to kill the victim and that multiple offenders were involved in the sexual assault.

The criminal complaint states the victim was at the Pickled Loon with her friends when she stepped outside and was kidnapped by Abdi and three other men who were in a car by the bar. She did not know the men.

They then took her to a local St. Cloud park, raped her and forced her to perform sexual acts in the vehicle afterwards.

The victim was able to escape the car to a nearby house and got help from a woman who called police, she was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for an exam, collection of evidence and treatment of her injuries.

Officers confirmed the report of the victim’s lost shoe, which they found at the park. Other evidence in the trial included DNA samples matching Abdi and other attackers, and by confirming the sighting of the men with the bouncers at the Pickled Loon and surveillance video.