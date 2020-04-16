St. Cloud Metro Bus Offers Free Rides During COVID-19

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

Metro Bus will begin eliminating their fares, along with Northstar Link, starting Friday.

Marketing & Communications Manager Nate Ramacher says these changes will only be temporary until further notice as Metro Bus continues to maximize social distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers are also being asked to board and leave the bus exclusively through the rear doors of the Fixed Route buses. Customers are asked only make essential trips and make sure to follow social distancing guidelines.