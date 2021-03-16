St. Cloud Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

The St. Cloud man who allegedly killed another man and disposed the body near the St. Cloud Regional Airport made his first court appearance on Monday.

Forty-three-year-old Ricco Tyson of St. Cloud was charged with second-degree murder and first and second-degree manslaughter in the death of 25-year-old Tyler Ecklund.

Authorities found Ecklund’s body outside a vacant lot near the St. Cloud Regional Airport on November 14th.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says their investigations revealed Tyson as the person who shot Ecklund. Bail has been set at $2 million without conditions and $1 million with several conditions.