St. Cloud Optimist Club Wins International Award

By Jo McMullen / KVSC radio

A local organization that serves the St. Cloud community has been recognized with an international award.

The St. Cloud Morning Optimist Club, one of more than 2,100 clubs throughout the world, received the Optimist International Club of the Year award. President of the club Don Berger accepted the award when he attended the Optimist International Convention in Reno, Nevada earlier this month.

The mission of Optimist International is to “promote optimism in youth, in community, and in ourselves. Since the local club started in 1974 they have donated more than $2.5 million to youth activities in the St. Cloud area.

Berger called the recognition a great honor for the 100 local members of the club.