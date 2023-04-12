St. Cloud Passenger Suffers Serious Leg Injury After 21-Year-Old Crashes Car Into Tree

By Zac Chapman / Assistant News Director

A St. Cloud resident suffered a serious leg injury after a 21-year-old crashed a car into a tree.

Image Provided

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports at approximately 11:50 p.m. Friday, a single car crashed in the 31200 block of Birch Valley Road in Millwood Township. The location is approximately ten miles northeast of Melrose.

The car appeared to be heading northwest on Birch Valley Road when the driver lost control and drove off the road, striking a tree.

Twenty-year-old Jake Jurek of St. Cloud was trapped inside the vehicle and appeared to have a serious leg injury. The Melrose Fire Department freed Jurek, and a Melrose Ambulance took Jurek to CentraCare Health-Melrose.

Twenty-one-year-old Daniel Kapsner of Melrose left the scene without any injuries.

Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. The police are investigating if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.