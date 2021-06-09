St. Cloud PD Hosts United States K9 Trials

Joey Erickson / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is proud to announce the United States Canine Association (USPCA) Region 12 K9 trials will be hosted in St. Cloud from June 13-15. The USPCA Region 12 represents the state of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Manitoba.

The trials start this Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at St. Cloud Tech High school, 4200 33 Street South. On June 14 and 15 Police K9s from across the region will compete in various events to test searches, obedience, agility, and apprehension. Other venues include Clark Field and Athlos Academy. All events are free and open to the public.

For more information follow the Facebook page at “USPCA Region 12 K9 Trials 2021 – St. Cloud, MN.”