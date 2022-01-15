St. Cloud PD’s Community Response Team Locates A Fugitive Wanted Around Minnesota

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police’s Community Response Team and St. Cloud SWAT say they arrested a fugitive wanted by multiple agencies.

Officials say at 2:30 p.m. last Friday a search warrant for a home on the 1200 block of 10th Avenue South was issued for the arrest of 38-year-old Micheal John Batsche who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants around Minnesota.

Some of those warrants include:

· Simple Robbery/ Aggravated Robbery in Washington County

· Fifth Degree controlled substances in Sherburne County

· Felon in possession of a firearm or ammo in Stearns County

Batsche was taken into custody and then transported to the Stearns County Jail.

Reports say there were no injuries to officers or the suspect during the arrest.