St. Cloud Physician Becomes President of Minnesota Medical Association

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

A St. Cloud physician has been named the President of the Minnesota Medical Association.

Marilyn Peitso was named the 154th president on September 24 during the group’s virtual Annual Conference and her one year term will officially begin on October 1.

Peitso is currently serving as a pediatric hospitalist at CentraCare in St. Cloud.

Since 1983, she has been a part of the awards committee, nominating committee, Annual Conference planning committee and health equity advisory group for the MMA.

Peitso also received the 2011 Spirit of Women Health Care Here award for her work with health care homes.