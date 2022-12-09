St. Cloud Planners Want Input on Proposed Transportation Visioning

By Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The St. Cloud Area Planning Organization is asking members in the community for their input to develop its next transportation plan as they look to the year 2050.

The APO sorted through nearly 2,000 public comments they received during its 2021 visioning campaign.

The six proposed visions for the project include: Protecting and preserving Central Minnesota infrastructure and environmental assets, providing a safe and equitable choices transportation network, planning and developing a way to minimize unnecessary travel delays, reducing the number of fatalities and serious injuries, and planning for future innovative transportation technologies.

APO Executive Director Brian Gibson says they made a big effort in 2021 to reach out to people and hear their transportation issues and priorities. They want to make sure we heard them correctly and give them a chance to submit corrections or adjustments.

You can share your thoughts on the priorities if you submit them by January 31.