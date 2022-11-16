St. Cloud Police Announces Safe Streets Initiative for 2022

By Alexander Fern / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department has announced the dates for its “Safe Streets” initiative in 2022.

The St. Cloud Police Department Community Response Team Officers will go door to door with representatives from The Landlord Task Force, The CopHouse Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University to engage with residents of the south side of town. These groups include, community healthcare and service providers, property owners and management, community organizations, and leaders of SCSU’s Protect the Pack campaign

The reasoning behind this campaign is to enhance neighborhood safety and security through meeting the homeowners, listening to concerns, promoting safety & awareness, and creating meaningful relationships through dialogue.