St. Cloud Police Arrest A Man Using Non-Lethal Tactics

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police say they arrested a man threatening to harm himself and officers after fleeing police during a car chase Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Officers say 24-year-old Alex Brown of St. Cloud was involved in a domestic assault in Becker that took place earlier that day. The car chase lasted 7 miles leaving St. Cloud and entering Sherburne County.

Negotiations began when Brown slid into the ditch and officers blocked off his car. During negotiations, police say Brown appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and showed that he had a sword and knife which he used to then threaten himself and officers.

When negotiations failed and it appeared that Brown was attempting to harm himself, officers broke in through the window and used a less-lethal OC spray and Pepper-balls to gain his compliance. OC spray and Pepper-balls are a projectile pellet that contains a powdered chemical that irritates the eyes and nose.

He was transported by Mayo Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital for assessment. Once cleared by the Hospital Brown will be transported to the jail for the Domestic Assault, Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle, Obstructing Legal Process and 4th Degree DUI.

One officer received minor injuries during the arrest that did not require medical attention. Brown also received a minor self-inflicted injury.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.