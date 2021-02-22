St. Cloud Police Arrest Man in Shooting

An investigation is ongoing after a suspect was arrested for allegedly shooting a 42-year-old man in St. Cloud on February 14th.

Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to the St. Cloud Hospital and learned the shooting happened near the intersection of 7th Avenue and 7th Street South.

Last Thursday, the St. Cloud SWAT Team executed a search warrant in an attempt to arrest the suspect. However, deputies could not locate the suspect.

Later Thursday evening, officers located the suspect in a parking lot in the 2200 Block of Division Street West. Officers then took the suspect, 34-year-old Dylon Aronson of St. Cloud into custody without incident.

Aronson was taken to Stearns County Jail where he was held for court on charges related to the shooting.