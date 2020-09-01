St. Cloud Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Woman

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director (Photos given by St. Cloud Police Department)

The St. Cloud Police Department is looking for help in locating a woman who went missing in St. Cloud back on August 15th.





Deputies say 27-year-old Jeanette Ozuna of Clearwater was last seen visiting the library with her group home before leaving and walking away on her own.

Ozuna has a history of walking away from group homes and police are concerned for her welfare and ability to care for herself.

Police have described her as 4’11” tall with brown hair and brown eyes. They also believe she is in the Twin Cities area.

If you see Ozuna please contact your local police department to check her welfare.