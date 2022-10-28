St. Cloud Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Teen

By Alexander Fern / Assist. News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for help locating a teen who has been missing since early August.

Angelina Carlson

17-year-old Angelina Carlson was last seen on August 4th and information given to the St. Cloud Police Department says that she is still frequenting the St. Cloud area.

St. Cloud PD says that Angelina is a 17-year-old, black female, with brown eyes and long curly hair that is often in a bun on the top of her head. It is unknown what clothing she would be wearing, but it’s possible that her arm is in a blue splint which could be covered with a black sling.

Anyone with information regarding Angelina’s whereabouts is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.