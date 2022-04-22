St. Cloud Police Department Conducts Test for Distracted Driving Awareness Month

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department wants to remind everyone to keep your eyes on the road and stay focused this April for distracted driving awareness month.

Experts report there are many serious and fatal crashes caused by distracted drivers who are texting or doing other tasks that turn their gaze to their cellphones.

On Tuesday, the St. Cloud Police Department and the Metro Bus teamed up to utilize “spotter” officers to spot distracted drivers. This resulted in 22 traffic stops and 10 citations.

All the officer’s hours were funded by a state grant for the Towards Zero Death traffic enforcement program.