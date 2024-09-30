St. Cloud Police Department investigates social media threat at Apollo High School

By Shay Lelonek / Asst. News Director

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating a social media threat at Apollo High School Monday morning.

Around 10 a.m. the St. Cloud Police Department says a social media post was sent to a Snapchat group, which implied a threat to the school.

A screenshot was sent by a student to other students which caused alarm to some students and parents.

The St. Cloud Police Department partnered with the school district.

Based on the information received, they believe the threat is not credible.

Regardless, the St. Cloud Police Department is actively investigating to find the origins of the post and providing additional security at the school.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org