Apr 11, 2022

St. Cloud Police Department Looking for Candy, Juice Boxes for Islamic Event on April 22nd

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Engagement/Cop House says they’re looking for donations for the upcoming Islamic event, Eid al-Fitr on April 22nd.

The Cop House and Professional Somali Women’s Group are looking for the following:

  • Sealed and prepackaged candy
  • Juice Boxes
  • Bottled Water

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Community Outpost located at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.

Organizers say all donations will be accepted until April 22nd when the candy bag packing event takes place.

Thank You Underwriters

next
prev