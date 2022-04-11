St. Cloud Police Department Looking for Candy, Juice Boxes for Islamic Event on April 22nd

By: Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Engagement/Cop House says they’re looking for donations for the upcoming Islamic event, Eid al-Fitr on April 22nd.

The Cop House and Professional Somali Women’s Group are looking for the following:

Sealed and prepackaged candy

Juice Boxes

Bottled Water

Donations can be dropped off Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Community Outpost located at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.

Organizers say all donations will be accepted until April 22nd when the candy bag packing event takes place.