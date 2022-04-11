Apr 11, 2022
St. Cloud Police Department Looking for Candy, Juice Boxes for Islamic Event on April 22nd
By: Nyah Adams / News Director
The St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Engagement/Cop House says they’re looking for donations for the upcoming Islamic event, Eid al-Fitr on April 22nd.
The Cop House and Professional Somali Women’s Group are looking for the following:
- Sealed and prepackaged candy
- Juice Boxes
- Bottled Water
Donations can be dropped off Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Community Outpost located at 600 13th Street South in St. Cloud.
Organizers say all donations will be accepted until April 22nd when the candy bag packing event takes place.