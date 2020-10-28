St. Cloud Police Invesitagting Tuesday Morning Shooting

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after gunshots could be heard in St. Cloud early Tuesday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just after 12 a.m. in the area of the 1200 Block of Washington Memorial Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to determine what had occurred and locate any victims.

Hours later, police were alerted after a person found damage to their apartment in the same area.

When officers arrived, they found damage consistent with several bullet impacts to a window and to the interior of the apartment. People were inside the apartment at the time of the incident, but no one was injured.

Authorities believe the shots came from the adjacent parking lot of the apartment building.

Anyone with information of the shooting is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.