St. Cloud Police Investigating Friday Morning Shootings

An investigation is ongoing after several shots could be heard in St. Cloud on Friday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a call just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 9th Avenue South.

When officers arrived at the scene, they identified a house with three bullet impacts. No one inside the residence was injured and their early investigations indicate that a vehicle had been observed leaving the area.

45 minutes later, officers responded to another call of multiple shots fired in the 1200 block of 13th Street Southeast.

When officers arrived again, no victims were located and officers identified a garage and a parked vehicle with damage from bullet impacts. Authorities believed that the suspects fled the area prior to police arriving.

Authorities are uncertain if the two shootings are related to each other or to the recent shootings on the south side from earlier last week. All of the recent shootings are under investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigation Division.