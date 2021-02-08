St. Cloud Police Investigating Shooting That Injured One

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

An investigation is ongoing after a 25-year-old woman was injured with a gunshot wound on Friday night.

Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to the Hospital just before 6 p.m. where a victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Deputies say the injury is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Authorities are working to determine to exact location of the shooting incident and anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.