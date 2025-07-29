St. Cloud Police Releases Update On Deadly Crash

Brian Moos / News Reporter

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The St. Cloud Police Department announced the suspect in a deadly car crash on July 2 has died. Christopher Cortez Johnson-Caine, a 26-year-old man from Sauk Rapids, died July 16 from his injuries resulting from the crash after he fled police. Johnson-Caine was pulled over by the SCPD for speeding and driving with no headlights during the night. He tossed a firearm out of his vehicle and drove away from police. Not long after he drove off, he t-boned another car, killing both Suleiman Mohamud Abdi and Craig Arthur Hennen of St. Cloud. At the time of the crash, Johnson-Caine’s blood alcohol level was at .309, over the legal limit of .08 in Minnesota.