St. Cloud Police Use Helicopter and Increase Law Enforcement for New Initiative

By Nyah Adams / News Director

You may have noticed a major increase in police watching the roads as well as a helicopter flying around St. Cloud recently.

The St. Cloud Police Department says since August 8th, they have conducted over 300 traffic stops, seized various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, over 1,00 Percocet tablets, 2 handguns and $5,000 cash.

The initiative called Safe Streets was implemented by the St. Cloud Police Department and is led by the SCPD’s Community Response team.

The St. Cloud Police note that Safe Streets is focusing on quality of life, traffic issues, crime and safety. Law enforcement says the focuses come after getting many calls from citizens requesting more surveillance on their streets and near their businesses.

The Community Engagement Division says this will be conducted for an undisclosed period of time and can be re-established to address quality of life issues and keep neighborhoods safe.