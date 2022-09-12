St. Cloud Pride’s 13th Annual Pride Week Underway With Events Starting Today

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud Pride is unveiling their lineup of events for St. Cloud’s 13th annual Pride in the Park week.

stcpride.org

Starting Monday, September 12th organizers say there are many events happening around the city, starting with;

Monday, September 12th, you can get discounted tickets at the Skatin Place by showing your pride colors at the pride skate.

Tuesday, September 13th you can join local faith leaders in a rally for LGBTQ+ peace.

Thursday, earlier in the day there will be peace themed trivia at Beaver Island Brewery at 6:30 p.m. Later in the night, at 8:30 p.m. the Red Carpet and Nakita Kat are presenting a Burlesque show.

For the full list of activities, visit the St. Cloud Pride website.

Organizers say you can volunteer or donate by visiting and applying on their website.