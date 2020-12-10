St. Cloud Program Is Helping Students Prepare For The Real World

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Area School District has committed to helping students grow and prepare for real world careers. A recent partnership has expanded the program and brought more opportunity to students in the community.

The Career Pathways program is part advisory board, comprised of leaders from the participating

organizations, and part curriculum. The programs goal is to incorporate new curriculum to align current education with future jobs for students.

ISD 742 Superintendent Willie Jett said since the Fall of 2019, this diverse advisory board has provided valuable input on how well the school district’s current curricula prepare middle school and high school students for modern careers.

Jett also said the group has made recommendations for additional focus, which they’re implementing to better prepare young people for careers while also helping meet our region’s workforce needs.

The Career Pathways program is implementing new initiatives like:

• Requiring all ninth-grade students to take EPIC, the district’s year-long, hands-on exploration of

career opportunities;

• Enhancing the processes for high school counselors to provide career direction;

• Developing plans to increase the amount and type of career exposure provided at the middle

school level;

• Creating an option for students to earn a “soft skills” certificate to demonstrate their readiness

to enter the workforce.