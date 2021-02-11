St. Cloud Regional Airport Announces New Destination

By: Taylor Bowden / Assistant News Director

The St. Cloud Regional Airport has worked with travel company Allegiant to offer central Minnesotans a new destination to travel to.

St. Cloud Regional Airport will now be able to fly passengers to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) beginning June 6, 2021.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $79.

The new route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.