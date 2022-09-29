St. Cloud Regional Airport Raises Parking Prices to $7 Per Day

By Nyah Adams / News Director

The St. Cloud Regional Airport is raising it’s parking rates from $5 to $7 per day.

Airport officials say the increase is to help manage capacity in the parking lots during peak travel periods to ensure space is available to those who need it.

The parking system will be pay by plate, meaning your license plate is proof of your payment. These kiosks only accept credit cards. The airport is also utilizing the Parkmobile app that is used for parking in downtown St. Cloud.

Staff notes that 2-hour short term parking will still be free those who are picking up or dropping off.

For more information on parking at the St. Cloud regional Airport, please visit their website.