St. Cloud School District 2022 Graduation Data Inaccurate

Jakub Blum / KVSC reporter

The Minnesota Department of Education released the class of 2022 graduation rate.

The Department is noting rises in the number of four-year graduates. But because of an error in reporting to MDE by the school district, the data inaccurately shows a drop in its number of graduates.

Superintendent Laurie Putnam said that she acknowledges that the district inadvertently provided incomplete data to the state and therefore the MDE report does not reflect gains made by District 742 seniors.

Putnam said the district is working in consultation with MDE to correct, update and document the information in Skyward as well as to disaggregate the data to meaningfully reflect its graduating seniors. Preliminary calculations indicate that four-year graduation rate for the district has increased. The complete and accurate data sets will be provided to the state, the St. Cloud Area Board of Education, and District 742 families and members of the public.