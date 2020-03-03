St. Cloud State advance to NSIC/Sanford Health tournament championship game

sports@kvsc.org / Photo SCSU Athletics

The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team advanced to the championship game of the 2020 NSIC Sanford Health Tournament behind a 76-59 win in the semi-final.

After a 16-8 lead to open the first quarter for Sioux Falls, St. Cloud State responded in the 2nd quarter outscoring the Cougars 25-16. Another hot shooting fourth quarter saw SCSU propel to the 76-59 win.

As a team, SCSU shot a stunning 65% in the 2nd quarter and 56% in the 4th quarter. Finishing the night with saw the Huskies with a dominant 30 points in the pain and benefiting from plenty of bench point help with 17 in the game.

Senior Madelin Dammann led the Huskies with 20 points, while Nikki Kilboten did not trail far behind with 16 points of her own. Junior Tori Wortz tallied a historic outing becoming the 32nd Husky all time to join the 1000 point club with her 15 point outing. Caitlyn Peterson played a massive role off the bench with her 10 crucial points down the stretch.

For the first time since the 2008-09 season, St. Cloud State will go to the NSIC/Sanford Health Tournament Championship game to take on the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the title. In two meetings with UMD this season, SCSU fell to the Bulldogs 59-71 on December 2nd, then again December 21st 59-64 at home.

Tuesday nights title game can be heard live on 88.1fm KVSC, or online at kvsc.org (link to live stream) with Sam Goetzinger and Joey Erickson live on the call from Sioux Falls.