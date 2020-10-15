St. Cloud State Earns Student Support Grant

By Nathan Daggett / Assistant News Director

St. Cloud State University has been awarded their first TRIO Student Support Services Grant.

The award totals more than $1.3 million dollars over the next five years. The university will also receive $261, 88 per year from the US Department of Education, for the next five years.

The funding will be used to help provide support to assist students with their transition and success in college.

Dr. Jason Woods, the Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management at SCSU says this grant will help strengthen and close the equity gap for underrepresented students.

TRIO Programs are federal outreach and student services programs designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.