St. Cloud State Enrollment Above 10,000; It’s Time Initiative to Thank

By Nyah Adams / News Director

St. Cloud State is reporting more than 10,000 students this semester.

SCSU President Robbyn Wacker says through the initiative It’s Time, St. Cloud State has been ready to take on unprecedented changes whether we saw them or not.

Officials say It’s Time is reshaping the university’s focus to on the individual student.

Some of the accomplishment’s It’s Time has accomplished so far include:

• Fall 2021 new entering undergraduate student retention rate is at 68% an increase of more than 5% from the previous year.

• Fall 2021 new entering freshman were retained at a rate of 68% an increase of almost 8% from the previous year and the highest rate since 2017.

• Graduate student persistence from Spring to Fall 2022 is at an all-time high, with the largest returning class in SCSU history.

President Wacker also notes that this is an exciting time for St. Cloud State as retention numbers and prospective student numbers continue to grow.